Digiace expands to India in partnership with YMT Ads, introduces AI-driven programmatic solutions

New Delhi: Digiace, a digital advertising brand, has entered the Indian market through a strategic collaboration with Southeast Asia-based martech company YMT Ads.

The move is positioned against the backdrop of India’s growing programmatic advertising sector, which is estimated at around USD 4 billion.

The company has set up operations in Mumbai, with Himanshu Nagrecha leading the Indian unit as Business Head. Nagrecha has previously worked with Yahoo, Microsoft Advertising, SVG, and Condé Nast, and brings experience in audience and data strategy.

“Digiace is transforming digital advertising by unifying creative intelligence and data—two assets traditionally managed in silos. This integrated approach enables us to deliver more efficient media performance, sharper targeting, and measurable business outcomes at scale,” said Himanshu Nagrecha, Business Head, Digiace India.

Digiace’s offering includes AI-led creative optimisation, full-funnel data integration, and end-to-end programmatic media buying.