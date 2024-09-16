Anytime Fitness collaborates with brands for ‘No-Ads Movement’

New Delhi: Anytime Fitness announced its collaboration with TOEFL India, Firefox Bikes, Hero Cycles, Luxury Ride, Hisense India, Max Protein and TCL along with Anytime Fitness’s Be Fit Fest 3.0 campaign with the message to not rely on promotion and advertisements, but rather let the quality and work be the voice for brands.

Be Fit Fest 3.0, the month-long social media campaign announced by Anytime Fitness was launched on August 15, 2024. It spread the message that fitness doesn’t need to be promoted through advertisements and flashy products. Continuing with the message and going against traditional marketing norms, brands such as TOEFL India, Firefox Bikes, Hero Cycles, Hisense, Luxury Rise, Max Protein, and TCL also jumped on to the wagon and spread the message that one doesn’t need flashy advertisements or expensive equipment to thrive.

Where TOEFL emphasised the value of TOEFL tests to study abroad, Firefox emphasised on the significance of having that fire in your DNA, whereas Hero Cycles and TCL put forward the sheer significance of brand value and trust and how no ads or promotion can replace them. Automotive aggregator LuxuryRide.in and technology appliance company Hisense joined the campaign too, to iterate on the campaign. Max Protein emphasised the importance of healthy snacking along with one’s fitness journey.