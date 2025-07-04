Adcounty Media soars on market debut after Rs 50.69 crore IPO

New Delhi: Adcounty Media India made an entry into the capital markets on July 4, 2025, as its shares listed at Rs 130 apiece on the BSE SME platform, reflecting a 52.94% premium over its initial public offering (IPO) price of Rs 85.

The company’s Rs 50.69 crore IPO, which was entirely a fresh issue of 59.63 lakh equity shares, witnessed demand during its subscription period from June 26 to July 1, 2025.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Adcounty Media India was open for subscription from Thursday, June 26 to Tuesday, July 1. Priced at Rs 85 per share with a face value of Rs 10, the IPO required a minimum bid of 1,600 shares, with bids accepted in multiples thereafter.

According to reports, the offering was oversubscribed 273.08 times on the final day of bidding.

Adcounty Media, incorporated in 2017, offers services such as programmatic advertising, search engine optimisation (SEO), social media marketing, and performance-based campaigns like Pay Per Click (PPC) and Cost Per Acquisition (CPA).

The grey market had hinted at a strong debut, with unlisted shares trading at a premium of Rs 40, suggesting an expected listing price of around Rs 125. The actual listing at Rs 130 surpassed these estimates, though the stock later experienced profit-booking, declining 5% to hit the lower circuit at Rs 123.50 apiece.

Financially, Adcounty Media reported a 61% year-on-year revenue growth to Rs 69.58 crore and a 66% jump in net profit to Rs 13.75 crore for FY25.

The IPO proceeds are earmarked for capital expenditure, working capital requirements, talent acquisition, technological upgrades, and potential acquisitions to fuel its global expansion.