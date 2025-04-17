Abby Awards 2025 announces four more jury chairs

New Delhi: The Ad Club has announced the appointment of Ashwini Deshpande, Co-Founder, Director, Elephant; Ashish Chakravarty, Executive Director and India Head of Creative, McCann Worldgroup; Raj Kamble, Founder and CCO, Famous Innovations; and Ashish Khazanchi, Managing Partner and CCO, Enormous Brands as jury chairs.

Deshpande has been appointed Jury Chair in the Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show, in the Design Category.

Deshpande is a visual communications designer from the National Institute of Design. She started her design entrepreneurship journey 35 years ago by co-founding Elephant, an independent integrated design consultancy.

Deshpande leads Branding and Communication Design at Elephant.

Chakravarty has been appointed Jury Chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the Audio category.

Kamble has been appointed Jury Chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the Out of Home and Ambient category.

Kamble completed his education in design and art from Sir JJ School of Arts. He has 25 years of industry experience.

Khazanchi has been appointed Jury Chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the Direct category.

The Ad Club announced the first set of jury chairs for the Abby Awards 2025 powered by One Show.

Previously, the Ad Club announced the first set of jury chairs for The Abby Awards 2025 including Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, South Asia and Chairman, Leo Burnett, South Asia. He will chair the Video Film below 1 min duration category.

Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, VML India has been appointed to chair the Video Film Above 1 min duration category.

Chandni Shah, Founder and COO, FCB Kinnect is appointed as jury chair of the Mobile category.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide will chair the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion category.

Additionally, the awards also unveiled the appointments of Björn Ståhl, Chief Creative Officer, Uncommon Creative Studio, Stockholm, Sweden and Youri Guerassimov, Chief Creative Officer, Marcel Paris, France, as international jury chairs.

Ståhl has been appointed as jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the still print category.

Guerassimov has been appointed jury chair at the Abby Awards 2025 in the integrated category.

The ABBY Awards 2025 are scheduled to take place at Goafest 2025 on May 21, 22 and 23, 2025 at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa.

Goafest is jointly hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club.