Professional gamers challenge the Tamil Nadu Government in court over new gaming regulations

New Delhi: The Esports Players Welfare Association (EPWA) and a group of professional gamers from Tamil Nadu have challenged the recently introduced Tamil Nadu Regulations on Real Money Gaming, 2025 in the Tamil Nadu High Court.

This move comes after the Tamil Nadu government introduced usage restrictions on real money gaming that prohibit gaming between midnight and 5 AM to regulate the sector. The petition has three primary arguments.

Firstly, the petition argues that the regulations infringe upon the fundamental rights of online gamers under the Indian Constitution under articles 14, 19, and 21. Secondly, state governments do not have the competence to pass such a regulation under the constitutional scheme, and skill games can only be regulated by the central government. Thirdly, the regulation proceeds based on erroneous and non-existent data and is ex-facie arbitrary(based on wrong or non-existent data, and it's unfair.)

EPWA represents a wide community of players in Tamil Nadu, including some of India’s most accomplished professional poker players and esports competitors.

The industry body contends that the regulations impose severe restrictions and are entirely disconnected from the realities of professional gaming. For many players, these are prime hours when they compete with the world’s best, including international players and office-goers who engage in competitive games after work hours.

Sharing his thoughts on the government’s decision Vikram Kumar Lungi, winner of the 2017 Asian Poker Tour (APT) Hyperturbo Championship, said, "Just because we are in Tamil Nadu, we are being given step-motherly treatment. The entire country plays freely, and international events happen at night. Why Should we be restricted when everyone else can compete without limitations? Gaming is my profession, and I cannot afford to have my work dictated by outdated policies."