WPP Media leads Indian media billings with $6.6 billion in 2024: COMvergence

New Delhi: In India, WPP Media (formerly GroupM) topped the billing chart with $6.6 billion in 2024, followed by IPG Mediabrands at $2.0 billion and Publicis Media at $1.7 billion, according to COMvergence’s latest annual Billings and Market Share Report for the January–December 2024 period.

The report analysed a total market size of $16 billion, covering twenty agency networks and two independent agencies.

COMvergence, an independent research and data consultancy, also noted that digital spends accounted for $6.8 billion, with an average digital share of 52% across agencies.

At the individual agency level, the rankings were dominated by WPP Media’s agencies, led by Mindshare with $2.6 billion in total billings, followed by Wavemaker at $1.8 billion, and EssenceMediacom closely behind at $1.7 billion. Lodestar UM reported $1.0 billion, while Madison Media stood at $970 million in total billings.

Globally, WPP Media also retained its leadership with $64.6 billion in billings, followed by Publicis Media at $54.7 billion and Omnicom Media Group at $45.6 billion. Collectively, the top three holding groups accounted for 71% of total global billings among the Big 6.

At the individual agency level, OMD led worldwide with $26.3 billion in billings, followed by EssenceMediacom at $24.6 billion, and Mindshare at $21.9 billion.