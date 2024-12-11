WhatsApp, Amazon, Apple emerged as most talked-about brands during festive season: Sprinklr

New Delhi: To wrap up the year, Sprinklr compiled a festive snapshot of the top conversations that lit up social media in 2024.

Powered by Sprinklr Insights, this data has been compiled using its social listening capabilities, aggregating mentions from India across selected news outlets and social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. It captures the trends that brought India together online, celebrating a year of vibrant digital conversations.

Top brands of 2024: Brands that sparkled bright this festive season

Lighting up social media during the festive season, Diwali led the way with over 7.2 million conversations, as brands actively joined the chatter. WhatsApp (872K+ mentions), Amazon (785K mentions), and Apple (727K mentions) emerged as some of the most talked-about brands, leveraging the festival of lights to connect with India’s festive spirit. In the OTT space, Netflix (550K mentions) outshined Prime Video (150K+ mentions), while in mobility, Ola (270K mentions) raced ahead of Uber (190K mentions). Meanwhile, the food delivery space saw fierce competition, with Zomato (155K mentions) and Swiggy (145K mentions) in a near tie, showcasing how both brands stayed top of mind for consumers during the year-end celebrations. The Quick Commerce space also saw notable engagement, with Blinkit (52,616 mentions) and Zepto (43,756 mentions) making their mark.

Image: Swiggy V/S Zomato Mentions

Image: Amazon V/S Flipkart Mentions

Image: Blinkit V/S Zepto Mentions

Behind the OTT buzz: Indian stories dominate the streaming conversation

India’s love for homegrown stories defined the OTT landscape in 2024, with three of the top five most talked-about shows being Indian productions. Leading the charge was Netflix’s Heeramandi (98K mentions), solidifying the platform's position as India’s most talked about streaming service. Other fan favourites included House of the Dragon S4 (54K mentions), Mirzapur S3 (27K mentions), Panchayat S3 (15K mentions), and Bridgerton S3 (15K mentions) – a glocal mix showcased India’s growing appetite for diverse stories.

Image: Top 10 OTT shows in India in 2024

Slated for a December-end release, Squid Game Season 2 with a reach of 469M surfaced amongst the most anticipated upcoming shows of the season.

From anime to concerts: Fandoms that ruled 2024

Music lovers rejoiced when Coldplay’s India tour sparked over 12.25K conversations, setting social media abuzz. Other artists made a noise with their concerts, led by Indian sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil Luminati tour, which reached 485M fans online. Amongst international artists, Maroon 5 and Dua Lipa stole hearts across social media, with a reach of over 50M and 10M respectively thanks to moments such as the Levitating x Shah Rukh Khan mashup at Dua’s Mumbai concert.

Driven by events like Comic Con 2024, anime fandom soared where fans passionately discussed their favourite cosplay fits, experiences, and characters, with One Piece (129K mentions), Pokémon (93K mentions), and Naruto (64K mentions) rising to the top 3 spots as India’s most talked about anime characters.

Image: Most Searched Anime in India in 2024

Sporting icons of 2024: Celebrating heroes on and off the field

India’s sporting pride shone brightly in 2024, led by trailblazing athletes whose performances fueled vibrant social media discussions. Cricket icons Rohit Sharma (23.66K mentions) and Virat Kohli (23.26K mentions) continued to dominate conversations as both announced their retirement from T20 following the 2024 World Cup, while Sheetal Devi, a Paralympic medalist at Paris 2024, emerged as India’s most influential sportsperson. With a staggering 5000%+ increase in fan engagement, Sheetal's achievements marked a significant milestone for women and inclusivity in sports.

Image: Most Talked About Sportspersons List 2024