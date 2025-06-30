Tata, Adani, Amul among top brands powering India’s $236.5 bn brand value landscape

New Delhi: Amul has retained its position as India’s most valuable food brand, with a brand value of USD 4.1 billion, according to the latest India 100 2025 report by Brand Finance.

It is followed by Delhi-NCR-based Mother Dairy, which holds a brand value of USD 1.15 billion. Britannia ranks third, Karnataka’s dairy cooperative Nandini secures fourth place, and Dabur completes the top five.

Amul also ranked 17th in the overall list of India’s top 100 brands.

Adani Group has been named India’s fastest-growing brand this year, with its brand value surging by 82%, from USD 3.55 billion in 2024 to USD 6.46 billion in 2025. This increase of USD 2.91 billion exceeds the group’s entire brand valuation from the previous year, underlining the brand’s momentum, strategic focus, and rising stakeholder confidence. The group has moved up three spots in the rankings to 13th position.

“Adani Group emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand this year… driven by aggressive and integrated infrastructure focus, the surge in green energy ambitions, and increased brand equity across key stakeholders,” the report stated.

The Tata Group continues to be India’s most valuable brand, with its brand value rising 10% to USD 31.6 billion. “This historic milestone underscores India’s expanding economic clout and the Tata Group’s multi-sector dominance, with strategic investments in electronics, EVs, semiconductors, AI, and renewables,” Brand Finance said.

Infosys retained its position as India’s second most valuable brand, with a 15% rise in brand value to USD 16.3 billion. HDFC Group, which saw a 37% jump in brand value to USD 14.2 billion following its merger, ranked third. LIC (USD 13.6 billion, up 35%) and HCLTech (USD 8.9 billion, up 17%) followed in fourth and eighth positions, respectively.

Larsen & Toubro, with a 3% rise in brand value to USD 7.4 billion, ranked ninth, supported by its high-tech manufacturing push and diversification into renewables and semiconductors. Mahindra Group, at 10th, saw a 9% increase in brand value to USD 7.2 billion, driven by innovation in tech and engineering.

Taj Hotels retained its title as India’s strongest brand for the fourth consecutive year, attributed to its consistent premium service and international expansion.

Asian Paints ranked second in brand strength and also retained its position as the world’s strongest paints and coatings brand.

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) highlighted that its flagship brand Nandini rose from 43rd position in 2024 to 38th in 2025, with a brand value of USD 1.08 billion—an increase of USD 139 million year-on-year.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering value, nourishment, and reliability every single day. Together, we will continue to strengthen Nandini’s legacy and reach new milestones,” said B Shivaswamy, Managing Director, KMF.

Brand Finance’s MD Asia Pacific, Alex Haigh, said, “Adani emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand in 2025. In our assessment, brand Adani’s rise is underpinned by its strong financial performance coupled with high brand equity scores. It is a clear reflection of their investment in integrated infrastructure and the renewables sector.”

GCMMF’s Managing Director, Jayen Mehta, called Amul’s top rank a tribute to millions of dairy farmers. “It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, affordable food and dairy products to consumers. As Amul expands both in India and globally, this recognition reinforces our responsibility to uphold the trust placed in us by generations of Indian households,” he said.

Mother Dairy Managing Director Manish Bandlish credited the recognition to consumers, farmers, partners, and employees. “Our rise among the Top 5 Indian Food Brands and our presence in India’s Top 100 brands across industries reflect more than numbers—it reflects trust, relevance, and resilience,” he said.

In FY 2024-25, Mother Dairy recorded a turnover of approximately Rs 17,500 crore, achieving 16% year-on-year growth. A wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), the company was set up under the 'Operation Flood' program. It operates a diversified portfolio, including milk and dairy products under the 'Mother Dairy' brand, edible oils under ‘Dhara,’ and fresh and frozen produce, pulses, and concentrates under the 'Safal' brand.

GCMMF, the cooperative behind Amul, is the world’s largest farmer-owned dairy organisation with 3.6 million members. It collects 32 million litres of milk daily and distributes over 24 billion packs of Amul products annually, exporting to more than 50 countries.

The total brand value of the top 100 Indian brands has reached USD 236.5 billion in 2025.

The Brand Finance report attributes this robust growth to sustained capital expenditure, domestic demand, and a strong public-private investment climate. With India’s GDP projected to grow between 6% and 7% in FY2025–26, top Indian brands are well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities despite global economic volatility.

Brand Finance, headquartered in London and operating in over 25 countries, conducts more than 6,000 brand valuations annually, combining original market research with industry-specific analysis. Its methodology measures monetary brand value through factors such as brand strength, customer loyalty, market share, and overall brand equity. High rankings signal consistent performance, strong public perception, and market leadership.