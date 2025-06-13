Social media drives shopping choices for most Indian consumers

New Delhi: Social media is playing an increasingly central role in shaping retail behaviour in India, with platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp emerging as critical tools for product discovery and influencing purchasing decisions.

According to a study conducted by GWI and commissioned by Meta, nearly eight in ten Indian shoppers discover new products through social media, and 96% of these discoveries occur via Meta platforms.

The findings point to a shift in consumer habits, where digital discovery now often surpasses traditional in-store exposure. This trend is particularly evident in how shoppers research products, with more consumers using social media for research than relying on physical retail displays.

“Indian shoppers today are social-first, mobile-first, and video-first irrespective of whether the purchase happens offline or online. With consumers increasingly relying on Reels, messaging, and influencer content to discover and evaluate products, offline retailers have an opportunity to reach their customers across multiple touch points simultaneously and harness the power of our platforms to build unique online and phygital experiences that also move metrics across the funnel,” said Meghna Apparao, Director, E-commerce and Retail (India) at Meta.

Video content, especially in the form of Reels and short two- to three-minute clips, is proving to be a powerful driver of consumer action. According to the study, three in ten viewers made a purchase after watching brand videos, with this behaviour particularly prominent in categories like luxury goods, where visual storytelling has a marked effect on buyer decisions.

Businesses are also leveraging social messaging platforms in the purchase journey. Nearly 60% of users surveyed indicated they are likely to buy a product after receiving an offer on WhatsApp, signalling the increasing role of direct messaging in driving conversions and store visits.

For brands such as Tanishq and Taneira, the use of Meta’s retail advertising tools has yielded tangible results.

“At Tanishq, we’ve always believed in meeting our customers where they are — both online and offline. Meta’s solutions like Click to WhatsApp (CTWA) have helped us in that journey. By combining conversational commerce with tailored messaging, we’ve seen over 14x offline ROAS. What’s even more exciting is the potential of Meta’s omnichannel ads — allowing us to drive both online and in-store sales through a single, unified campaign. As one of the first to test the solution with offline CAPI, we’re seeing a 40% jump in ROAS for online purchases and an improvement in offline purchases. Meta’s retail solutions are helping us not just drive omni sales — but truly connect with our customers, wherever they are in their buying journey,” said Pelki Tshering, Chief Marketing Officer, Tanishq.

“In our pilot campaign utilising Meta’s omnichannel ads, we observed a significant boost in performance, achieving 3.5x higher purchase conversions and 4.3x higher Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) compared to campaigns optimised solely for purchases. This encouraging outcome reinforces the value of a multi-touchpoint strategy, and we’re excited to take this experiment further in the coming year,” said Aishwarya Omprakash, Head of Marketing, Taneira.

Influencer marketing has also become a major force in driving both discovery and purchase decisions. The study shows that six in ten Indian shoppers follow national influencers, and these individuals have the most significant impact on buying behaviour, whether the purchase happens online or in-store.

The study further indicates that while in-store shopping continues to dominate for high-value items such as luxury jewellery and large electronics, many consumers engage in ‘webrooming’—researching online before purchasing in-store—and ‘showrooming’—exploring products offline before buying online. This blending of digital and physical touchpoints reflects a broader trend in hybrid retail behaviour.

As consumers increasingly turn to creators, content, and community-driven recommendations, the research points to opportunities for brands to invest in storytelling through short-form video and influencer collaborations.