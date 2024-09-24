Role of instrumental timbre in sonic branding: a BrandMusiq study

Delhi: BrandMusiq in collaboration with Northern Illinois University, unveiled a study at the AMA Summer 2024 Academic Conference in Boston.

The research, titled "Flute is Sophisticated, Piano is Competent – Designing a Sonic Brand Personality," explores how instrumental timbre and musical tempo work together to shape brand personality and consumer preference.

The research highlights the critical role of instrumental timbre—such as the sophistication of a flute or the competence associated with a piano—in conveying specific brand personalities.

Furthermore, it emphasises the importance of tempo, revealing that the interaction between timbre and tempo significantly influences brand perception.

For instance, the wrong tempo can undermine the intended branding effect of a particular instrument, leading to a misalignment between the brand's auditory identity and its desired personality.

This is the second study they’ve presented – the first study, titled "Melodic Scales, Ragas and Their Impact on Emotions and Brands," was selected for presentation at the AMA Winter 2023 Academic Conference in Nashville.

This research explores the intricate relationship between traditional melodic scales, particularly ragas, and their profound effect on consumer emotions and brand perception. The study sheds light on how brands can strategically harness these musical elements to evoke specific emotional responses, thereby enhancing brand affinity and loyalty.

Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith, BrandMusiq, said, "It was an honour to present our research once again in Boston, a city renowned for its academic rigor and innovation. Our study offers invaluable insights into the strategic use of sonic elements in branding, helping marketers craft auditory identities that truly resonate with their audiences.”

Professor Vijaykumar Krishnan, Chair of the Department of Marketing at Northern Illinois University, added, "Presenting our work at the AMA Summer Conference was a remarkable experience. This research underscores the importance of carefully aligning instrumental timbre and tempo to convey a brand's personality. This understanding is crucial for marketers aiming to create memorable and effective sonic identities."