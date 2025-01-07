Privacy and ethics top concerns for Indians embracing generative AI

New Delhi: New research from Adobe has found while many brands are embracing generative AI to enhance consumer experiences, they are still being outpaced by consumer expectations.

Adobe’s State of AI-driven Consumer Value report surveyed Indian marketers and consumers to understand how much value generative AI brings to brand interactions.

While adoption of this emerging technology has been notable with 66% of Indian brands already using it, however, the research shows that consumers want brands to speed up the adoption.

Indian brands lead APAC in AI maturity with seven in ten marketers indicating the need to embed generative AI into customer experiences as immediate. The Indian consumers are most likely in APAC to share this view wherein 81% expect brands to adopt generative AI by the end of 2024.

Consumer expectations for embedding generative AI into consumer experience

While consumers are keen for brands to embrace generative AI technology to improve the consumer experience, they still demand responsible implementation. Most consumers (95%) and marketers (98%) agree that transparency of usage and sources is the most important consideration when a brand implements AI. Privacy (61%) and clarity on how their data is used (46%) are also important to consumers. Moreover, in addition to privacy and data security, a majority of consumers in India emphasise the importance of having a clear stance on ethics and bias.

Generative AI is transforming consumer expectations at an unprecedented pace, particularly in India, where demand for hyper-personalised and unified brand experiences is unmatched. Our study highlights that while brands in India are at the forefront of adopting this transformative technology, consumers are eager for faster advancements that prioritise transparency, ethics, and responsible AI use. As we move ahead, GenAI will unlock a future where brands are empowered to meet the evolving aspiration of consumers with ease and accountability”, said Anindita Veluri, Director of Marketing at Adobe India.Where consumers see untapped value for generative AI

The majority of consumers in India (90%) have seen their online shopping experiences boosted by generative AI and are looking forward to what’s next. This is specific in the areas of convenience, personalisation and consumer support. Excitement is building for what future digital experiences could look like, especially for online shopping and travel.

For e-commerce, shoppers are most excited by generative AI’s ability to help design custom products, suggest ideas of what to do for special events and summarise service reviews and recommendations. Another feature on people’s wish list is being able to produce images of them wearing a product, with 91% of Indian consumers saying this would likely boost their confidence when making a purchase.

Consumers are also excited about generative AI’s ability to simplify the process of planning and partaking in travel. For example, generating price comparisons for travel options is the most appealing use case, followed by mapping out travel options based on personal preferences, recommending itineraries based on past travel and searches, and finding nearby amenities.

The State of AI-driven Consumer Value India research was derived from an online survey of 402 marketers and 2,000 consumers conducted between February and May 2024.