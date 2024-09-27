Post festive season, 70% marketers struggle with customer retention: WebEngage report

New Delhi: ‘WebEngage’ has launched “The State of Festive Marketing Report 2024.”

During this time, brands engage consumers through pre-festive campaigns, interactive festive promotions, and post-festive follow-ups. However, many marketers struggle with customer retention once the celebrations end, facing challenges like customer drop-off and intense competition.

The report reveals that 70% of marketers struggle to retain customers post-festive season. Hence, it provides actionable insights and effective strategies to navigate these hurdles, ensuring meaningful connections established during the festive season thrive long after the celebrations.

Ankur Gattani, Chief Growth Officer at WebEngage, stated, “The festive season offers brands a unique opportunity to acquire new costumers and also bring back a lot of inactive users. However, you do want to squeeze everything you can from the lifetime value of customers acquired and re-activated. Our strategy includes pre-festive planning, segmented messaging and treatment during the festivities and meaningful post-festive follow-ups and dashboarding of insights. Our report highlights how brands can leverage emerging trends and data-driven strategies to enhance their seasonal marketing efforts. With the right channels and personalized engagement, brands can substantially boost marketing ROI from the festive boom.

Here are some key insights from the report: