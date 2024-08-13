Paris Olympics’24: Samsung most mentioned brand in social media globally

Delhi: The Paris Olympics 2024 sparked over 20M conversations online, including more than 740K mentions centered around India. Sprinklr Insights has compiled a glimpse into the conversations among Indian fans.

While fans embraced the Olympic fever, brands too joined in the excitement with online conversations. Samsung was the most mentioned brand in online conversations about the 2024 Paris Olympics both in India and globally, with over 420K mentions in India from July 26 to August 11 and 195K mentions globally during the closing week.

Visa was the second most mentioned brand in online conversations about the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in India with over 116K mentions across social media, closely followed by Orange (#3) and Toyota (#4) with nearly 88K+ and 82K+ mentions respectively. Globally, the closing week saw Omega and Decathlon occupy the second and third positions as trending sponsors, with Visa and Orange resurfacing in the fourth and fifth spots respectively.

Globally, Indian athletes claimed five of the top ten trending spots in the lead-up to the finals. Vinesh Phogat (#1) and Neeraj Chopra (#2) emerged as the most popular contenders, followed by PR Sreejesh

(#7), Manu Bhaker (#9), and Harmanpreet Singh (#10) in the closing week. Amongst the most popular Indian athletes, Vinesh Phogat retained her leading spot with over 40K mentions, followed by Swapnil Kusale and PR Sreejesh with over 20K mentions each.

While Indian fans roared the loudest in the country, generating over 119K mentions, support also poured in from around the world, with Indian communities in the USA, Australia, Bahrain, UAE, and the UK joining the celebration.

Manu Bhaker joined the ranks of athletes and Olympic medalists like Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu, garnering widespread acclaim on social media for her double bronze victory. Bhaker’s achievements sparked over 156K mentions, while Chopra and Sindhu followed with 59K and 25K mentions, respectively.

Vinesh Phogat’s journey stirred intense emotions online—from her historic moment as the first Indian female wrestler to reach an Olympic final, to her subsequent retirement announcement, sparking over 57K mentions across social media.

Women athletes made up 40% of the Indian contingent. Manu Bhaker’s feat captivated the nation, igniting over 150K conversations online.

Team India’s bronze medal in Hockey was recorded as the most discussed category in the country with over 150K mentions. This was followed closely by Shooting with Manu Bhaker’s Bronze win which culminated in nearly 100K mentions for the sport – with Badminton, Wrestling and Athletics rounding out the top five.