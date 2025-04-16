Online sales of pet care products jump 95% in FY25: Report

Mumbai: Pet care products are becoming increasingly popular among Indian consumers, driven by the growing trend of pet parenting across the country. On National Pets Day, Unicommerce revealed the shopping trends for pet care products during FY 2025.

According to transactions processed on Unicommerce’s platform, online order volumes for pet care products grew by 95 percent in FY 2025 as compared to FY 2024, highlighting the fast-emerging segment.

Pet care products comprise pet foods, including routine food and specialized dietary items, preventive care products and medicines, pet clothes and accessories, toys and groomers.

Led by new-age digital-first brands, the online pet care market has boomed with the entry of new products offering premium and customised products for pets, including for dogs, cats, fish, and birds. Unicommerce’s analysis highlights some of the popular products that have recently debuted across online platforms including a variety of natural and organic pet foods, therapeutic foods which contain supplements like probiotics, omega fatty acids and antioxidants. This reflects that pet owners are increasingly prioritising their pets’ health and well being, leading to rise in demand for high-quality, specialised pet products.

Unicommerce powers some of Indian pet care brands, including Zigly, Just Dogs, Petwale, Pet Snugs, Pawpourii, Petedge, and Pawpular Pets.

Backed by technology, pet brands are leveraging their brand websites to offer a wider assortment of products along with personalised shopping experiences for their customers. These include products like custom-made pet clothes, leashes and collars, name tags, custom bedding, and mats, among other items. Many brands also offer subscription-based services, providing customized dietary meals on a regular basis, delivering medical supplies, and offering other veterinary services for pets. The analysis reveals that pet parents are increasingly shopping on brand websites as compared to online marketplaces.

Another insight shows that during FY25, brand websites observed over 300 percent YoY rise in prepaid order volumes, whereas online marketplaces saw over 200 percent growth in cash-on-delivery (COD) during the same period.

This trend of pet parenting is no longer limited to the affluent and high-income professional class that is fond of owning multiple pets. It is also being driven by pet lovers across mid-income groups, millennials, and Gen-Z groups.

The pet parenting culture is growing beyond metropolitan and Tier 1 cities, which witnessed an order volume growth of over 120 percent YoY during FY25. Tier 2 and tier 3 cities also observed significant growth of over 75 percent and 60 percent YoY, respectively, showcasing the growing interest of customers in premium pet products across these regions.

Major demand pockets across metropolitan and Tier 1 cities during FY25 include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon, followed by Tier 2 cities including Indore, Nagpur, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, and Lucknow. Tier 3 cities that saw rising demand for pet care products include Thane, Panjim, Ernakulum, Gandhi Nagar, Udupi, and Rupnagar.

“Zigly is proud to be India’s first truly omnichannel pet care ecosystem,” said Ankur Gupta, IT Head, Zigly. “As pet parenting reaches new heights, we see technology as a key enabler in delivering seamless, end-to-end experiences for today’s pet families. Our partnership with Unicommerce strengthens this commitment by enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring a smoother post-purchase journey for every customer,” he added.

Ashish Anthony, Founder of Just Dogs said, “We are building a community for pet parents to help them learn and understand the needs of their pets. With technology ingrained in our business, we are expanding our omnichannel operations to seamlessly cater to the rising needs of our customers. Unicommerce plays a crucial role in enabling our online operations, ensuring automated fulfilment of our products across the country.”

Talking about the evolving trends in the pet care industry, Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce said, “We are thrilled to see the rising consumer interest in pet care products across online platforms. Our technology serves as a support system for brands operating in different sectors, ensuring growth and greater consumer trust in this evolving market dynamics.”