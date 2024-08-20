Nostra records 41% spike in active users, indicating rise of snackable gaming in India

Delhi: Nostra, available on Glance Smart Lock Screen, released the Mobile Gaming Trends 2024, highlighting the rise of snackable hybrid casual gaming in India. The company revealed that Nostra has surpassed 115 million active users to its platform that engage in short-duration games that can be enjoyed during brief breaks throughout the day.

The platform has witnessed a 41% increase in active users between July 2023 and March 2024, primarily driven by growing interest for ‘snackable’ games that do not require downloading. Gamers on Nostra engage in these quick sessions’ multiple times daily, averaging about 11 minutes per session, exploring up to three different games each day, and returning to their favourite titles up to four times a day. Notably, 72% of women gamers play daily and multiple times a day, a frequency on par with that of male gamers.

Another trend that Nostra has experienced is a substantial increase among young gamers, particularly those aged 18-24. Between July 2023 and March 2024 period, there was a 21% rise in young gamers, who now make up 71% of Nostra's user base. Casual games (32%) are their top choice, followed by arcade (31%) and racing (17%). Casual games continue to be a favourite among women gamers as well. These young gamers use gaming to relieve stress and anxiety, learn new skills, and challenge themselves daily.

This year, Nostra reported that 32% of its users engage with casual games, making it the most popular category on the Glance smart lock screen—an increase from 9% in the previous year.

The report also found that nearly 50% of the users are attracted to the platform's feature, which allows gameplay on the lock screen without the need for downloads.

Deepak Venkataramani, Vice-President and General Manager, Nostra, said, “Nostra is revolutionizing India's gaming ecosystem by transforming gaming into an always-on entertainment category. Unlike traditional gaming that demands long hours of play, we understand that for most, gaming is about those 10-minute breaks between activities. With nearly 50% of users appreciating our 'No Download' option and 46% valuing the ability to launch games from their lock screens, we're redefining convenience and accessibility in gaming. At Nostra, we are committed to enhancing this experience, continuously pushing boundaries to make gaming more accessible, enjoyable, and inclusive for everyone.”