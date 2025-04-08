Nielsen report flags high bot traffic, poor frequency control in digital ads

New Delhi: Nielsen has released its 2024 Nielsen One Ads Meta Analysis report, giving insights into campaign effectiveness, audience targeting, and optimisation strategies.
Based on measurement across multiple publishers and platforms, the analysis highlights the following trends:
-
High variability in invalid traffic (GIVT%): Gross Invalid Traffic (GIVT%), commonly known as bot traffic, ranged from 0% to 34% across publishers, indicating significant risks for advertisers.
-
Extreme fluctuations in campaign frequency: Campaigns measured by Nielsen One Ads had an average frequency ranging from 1.01 to 48.06, showing the need for better frequency management to avoid under or over-exposure.
-
Limited multi-publisher strategies: Only 18% of digital campaigns used multiple publishers/platforms, suggesting advertisers still rely heavily on single-platform executions, potentially limiting reach and effectiveness.
-
Shift towards closed targeting: The share of campaigns using closed targeting has doubled from 15% in 2022 to 30% in 2024, reflecting a growing focus on precise audience segmentation and controlled ad delivery.