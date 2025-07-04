Network18 outpaces Times Internet in May digital news traffic: ComScore

New Delhi: Network18 recorded higher traffic than Times Internet, maintaining its lead in the online news category, said the media company, citing the ComScore data for May.

According to the latest ComScore MMX Report on total digital population, Network18 recorded a 300.35 million unique visitors (UVs) with 67% reach, with Times Internet at 217.83 million UVs with 48% reach.

As per the data, Network18 has maintained its lead over Times Internet Limited for three consecutive months, recording 315 million UVs in March and 321 million in April. In comparison, Times Internet posted 203 million UVs in March and 196 million in April.

Network18 said that in the digital space, News18.com has outperformed its competitor, registering 245 million UVs, while The Times of India trails at 200 million. “News18.com has consistently maintained a significant lead for three consecutive months, with 251 million UVs in March and 283 million UVs in April, compared to The Times of India’s 182 million UVs and 173 million UVs during the same period,” it added.