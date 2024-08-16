Low awareness among Indians about generations’ labels: Ipsos Generations Report 2024

Delhi: The new Ipsos Generations Report 2024 shows low awareness among Indians about generations’ labels and what generation they belong to. The report also explores the business opportunities brands risk missing out on by ignoring mature adults and demonstrates why demographic changes are no longer just a political issue.

The new generations report talks about how decision makers need to tailor their strategies to reflect nuances of each generation and avoid a one-size-fits-all approaches when thinking about generations and their age groups.

Notably, across all markets polled, Indians were seen to have the lowest awareness for Gen Z (8%), unlike high awareness among the citizens of Turkiye (81%) and Indonesia (78%).

Gen X awareness among Indians was a miniscule 7%, and relatively much higher among South Koreans (73%) and Canadians (65%). For Boomers, once again the awareness was abysmally low (5%) among Indians vis-à-vis Netherlands (73%) and Canada (70%).

Likewise low awareness was seen around Gen Alpha (7%), the pre-war/ silent generation (6%) and generation Gamma (7%).

Further, when they asked the respondents to identify the generation they belong to, 61% claimed to be unable of the age wise, generations labelling. 20% claimed to not belong to generations’ labels. And there were low claimants for each generations’ cohorts of Gen X (4%), millennial (4%), Gen Z (3%), baby boomer (2%), Gen Alpha (3%), etc.

The study has put the emphasis on tailoring communication strategies, product development and service delivery that resonates with the values and expectations of age cohorts - for people under 30, leveraging their digital fluency and commitment to social causes, and considering their diversity, financial and mental insecurity.

And for mature adults tapping into their financial stability and their desire for products that align with their more active health-conscious lifestyle, while also their preference for no-nonsense, frugal and practical propositions. Also expecting business and policy makers to engage actively with each generation unlocking their economic and social potential.

Ashwini Sirsikar, Group Service Line Leader, UU and Synthesio, Ipsos India, said, “Gen Z are stressed, anxious, bored and lonely despite all their connects on social media, this is possibly due to the blurring of the virtual and real world. They also end up putting a lot of pressure on themselves-constantly comparing their achievements with others and getting affected by the number of likes, shares, followers they have on social media. However, what is interesting is that they are cognizant of their anxiety and stress and seek out help for the same.”

Geeta Lobo, Country Client Service Line Leader, Ipsos India, said, “As global demographic reality shifts, the spotlight is on the growing senior population. In India, Gen X is transitioning out of the core consumer definition for most sectors. Yet, affluent Gen Xers have both the means and the desire to spend. It's time for businesses to target them strategically.”

The report also looked at population pyramids.