Kids now play a bigger role in family purchase decisions: Kantar Kidscan

New Delhi: Post-pandemic, it has become increasingly evident that Gen Alpha’s engagement with digital media has surged dramatically. As they assert their influence over food and entertainment choices, they are also shaping their family's purchasing decisions across various categories, including IT products, durable goods, and FMCG.

To get an in-depth understanding of Gen Alpha, Kantar, the data and analytics business, has launched the 2024 edition of Kidscan India Report, offering a unique immersion into their lives.

Key highlights of the report:

Gen Alpha kids today enjoy enormous freedom and discretion in their career choices—55% of parents are allowing full discretion to their kids over their career choices. Children are wielding growing influence over family purchase decisions across various product categories—a 1.46X increase in the incidence of parents taking into consideration their kid’s choice or opinion when purchasing a smart TV as compared to 2022. Gen Alpha is increasingly gravitating towards digital media, with online video consumption sharply rising - Kids now spend 60% more time watching online videos than they did in 2022. Gen Alpha is increasingly driven to a more digital recreational experience. 69% of kids find video games more enjoyable than outdoor play. Gen Alpha kids increasingly value close, friendly bonds with their parents over traditional peer relationships—57% more kids now choose to confide their secrets in their mothers over friends

The report covers close to 2500 children in the age band of 5-14 years as well as parents from NCCS A, B and C households across 14 Indian cities and offers a unique focus on children's interactions with brands, particularly within the realms of food, beverages, technology, and media consumption, with special attention given to television and digital platforms. Additionally, it delves into the psychographics of Gen Alpha, examining the influences which shape their preferences, their ambitions, and the lifestyle choices of this generation.

Puneet Avasthi, Director, Specialist Businesses, Insights, South Asia, Kantar, said about the report: “Gen Alpha is reshaping the family dynamic in ways we haven’t seen before. Their influence is far-reaching, from tech and entertainment choices to key household purchases. The 2024 Kidscan Report captures these shifts, providing brands with invaluable insights into the preferences and digital behaviours of this new generation. For brands, understanding Gen Alpha is not just an opportunity but an imperative to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving landscape”