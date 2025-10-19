New Delhi: India’s e-commerce sector registered steady growth during the 2025 Diwali festive period, with a 24% year-on-year (YoY) rise in order volumes and a 23% increase in gross merchandise value (GMV), according to data from Unicommerce, an e-commerce enablement SaaS platform.

The findings are drawn from over 150 million transactions processed through Unicommerce’s Uniware platform during the 25-day festive periods of 2024 and 2025. Tier II and III cities accounted for about 55% of total orders, underlining expanding digital engagement and spending power beyond metro markets.

Quick commerce platforms were identified as key contributors, showing a 120% YoY increase in order volumes. Brand websites followed with a 33% rise, while marketplaces remained the primary channel, representing 38% of total transactions and reporting 8% growth in order volumes.

Tier II cities led regional performance with a 28% YoY increase in orders, followed by Tier I cities and metros at 24%, and Tier III towns at 23%, suggesting widespread participation in festive shopping across geographies.

Among product categories, FMCG (including fusion sweets, dry fruit assortments, and millet-based snacks) saw robust demand, alongside growth in home décor and furniture, beauty and wellness (particularly makeup and hygiene), and health and pharma segments, supported by continued interest in nutritional supplements.

On the payments side, prepaid orders rose 26%, reflecting growing trust in digital transactions. Cash-on-Delivery (COD) orders also expanded, with a 22% increase in volume and a 35% rise in GMV, suggesting a preference for higher-value purchases through COD and rising consumer confidence in online platforms.

Data from Unicommerce’s logistics platform, Shipway, further indicated operational efficiencies, with average delivery times improving by 15% compared with last year. The reduction points to stronger supply chain preparedness, improved demand forecasting, and faster last-mile delivery during peak festive activity.