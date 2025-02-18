GroupM, Dentsu and Madison paint their versions of Indian adex pictures

New Delhi: It is that time of the year again! Media agencies have crunched the numbers and have churned out their reports on the Indian advertising industry.

GroupM’s TYNY, Dentsu, and Madison’s report depicts a drastic difference in their calculations as well as the forecasts. While some vectors align, some face each other dissonantly.

And it is understandably so. The reports media agencies produce every year have some inherent limitations that paint a curious case of India’s ad spends. While one sees TV rising from the ashes like a phoenix, the other predicts a further decline. While one bets dedicatedly on digital, the other treads with prudence.

In total, the reports suggest that marketers must adopt a digital-first approach by investing in high-growth platforms to maximise ROI. While TV viewership is slowing, it remains essential for mass reach and should be leveraged strategically.

The overall picture

According to GroupM, the overall advertising revenue in India is expected to grow by 7% to reach Rs 1,64,137 crore, adding Rs 10,730 crore to the previous level of the ad chest. The Dentsu digital report estimated the ad revenue to reach Rs 1,07,664 crore in 2025, from the previous Rs 1,01,084 crore in the year 2024. The Madison Advertising report has pegged this growth to 1,20,022 crore, climbing from 2024’s Rs 1,07,980 crore.

Overall Ad Spends 2024 (in Rs) 2025f (in Rs) GroupM 1,53,407 crore 1,64,137 crore Dentsu 1,01,084 crore 1,07,664 crore Madison 1,07,980 crore 1,20,022 crore

Television

Television 2024 (in Rs) 2025f (in Rs) GroupM 42,859 crore 42,431 crore Dentsu 28,062 crore 25,839 crore Madison 34,453 crore 36,520 crore

Print

Print 2024 (in Rs) 2025f (in Rs) GroupM 15,350 crore 15,947 crore Dentsu 17,529 crore 16,150 crore Madison 20,272 crore 21,691 crore

Digital

Digital 2024 (in Rs) 2025f (in Rs) GroupM 88,912 crore 99,137 crore Dentsu 49,251 crore 59,215 crore Madison 45,292 crore 52,992 crore

Causes of dissonance

The reported size of the Indian advertising market varies considerably due to several factors.

Extrapolation is a key method used to estimate market size, but its inherent limitations contribute to discrepancies, particularly in print and digital advertising. These channels involve a diverse range of buyers, including smaller agencies and direct advertisers, making it challenging to capture all transactions comprehensively.

The dominance of certain large agencies in media buying can influence market estimations, but their figures may not fully reflect the activity of smaller players or unorganised sectors, such as unorganised retail advertising in print.

The fragmented nature of the media landscape further complicates consolidated reporting, as different agencies rely on market intelligence gathered from various platforms, often without a standardised methodology.

Consequently, the resulting reports, while offering a general overview of market trends, may not provide the precise figures needed for detailed budget planning. For actual media buying, agencies typically use separate, more specific reports, highlighting the distinction between market overview reports and the data used for practical application.