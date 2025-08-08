Dentsu India releases ‘Roaring Bengal’ report in Partnership with BCC&I

New Delhi: Dentsu India, in collaboration with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I), has published the inaugural Roaring Bengal Report, positioning West Bengal as a critical region within its broader India growth roadmap, starting with the eastern market.

Rather than functioning solely as a research report, Roaring Bengal signals a shift in Dentsu’s regional priorities, placing Bengal at the centre of its multi-regional expansion strategy. The report draws attention to the state’s evolving role in sectors including renewable energy, infrastructure, artificial intelligence, fintech, and digital skilling.

Since 2017, Bengal has attracted investment proposals amounting to Rs. 13.55 lakh crore. The report highlights the availability of over 6,000 acres of ready industrial land and notes the role of the state's policy environment in facilitating industrial growth. Bengal’s projected Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is expected to reach Rs. 18.74 lakh crore by 2025, with the Bengal Silicon Valley initiative accelerating investment in emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, and fintech.

Commenting on the report, Narayan Devanathan, President & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, dentsu, said, “Bengal is not just part of our Bharat strategy, nor are we merely dipping our toes into the East. We are making a bold, long-term commitment. With this report and our partnership with BCC&I, we are planting our flag in a region where legacy meets leap – a centre of gravity for what is next. The Roaring Bengal Report is not commentary; it is our call to co-create Bengal’s future.”

Abheek Biswas, AVP, Consumer Insights, dentsu India, added,“This is a moment of inflection. From AI clusters and clean energy investments to inclusive skilling, Bengal is building with precision and purpose. The Roaring Bengal Report does not just map this momentum. It aligns us to it, firmly and fearlessly.”

This collaboration arrives at exactly the right moment. Bengal is building at scale, and the Roaring Bengal Report is more than insight; it is a roadmap. It equips brands to look beyond today and anticipate Bengal’s future. Dentsu India brings global scale with razor-sharp local relevance, a potent combination to deepen impact across industry, government, and civil society. Now is the time to act, and this report lights the way.”

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, commented, “This is not just a report. It is a roadmap backed by resolve. We are here to build real impact with Bengal, and our approach is deeply action-oriented. We will embed Eastern insights into Dentsu Lab India to shape innovation strategies at scale.

We will convene co-creation workshops in Kolkata and across the state, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, and creators to solve real-world challenges. And we will double down on skilling and capability-building efforts to empower Bengal’s next generation to lead in technology, media, and innovation. These are not gestures or slogans. They are measurable, mission-driven commitments. With Bengal, we are not just imagining the future. We are committing to building it, together.”