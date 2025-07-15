Den Networks' net profit rises 24%, revenue falls 2.5% in Q1 FY26

New Delhi: Den Networks reported a 23.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 53.64 crore in Q1 FY26, up from Rs 43.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

However, this profit growth was accompanied by a 2.5% YoY decline in revenue from operations, which stood at Rs 241.27 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 247.5 crore in Q1 FY25.

The uptick in revenue comes despite a notable 17% decline in subscription revenue. As per the company’s statement, Den Networks’ subscription revenue came down from Rs 128 crore in Q1FY25 to Rs 105 crore in Q1FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose to Rs 64.95 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 17.09% increase from Rs 55.47 crore in the same quarter last year.

Den Network covers more than 450 cities and towns across 13 states in the country.