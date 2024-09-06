Brand building steps up from fifth priority in 2023 to first priority in 2024: Dentsu study

Delhi: Dentsu, an integrated growth and transformation partner, has published a study of B2B buying behavior globally for the fourth consecutive year.

The publication of this research coincides with the global expansion of dentsu’s B2B Specialised Practice.

In Asia Pacific, Kiaran Geen continues to lead dentsu B2B, driving innovative solutions and growth across the region.

Brand building has jumped from the fifth priority in 2023 to the number one priority in 2024

The number of brands considered as part of B2B buying journeys is up 62% since 2021

Average decision time has increased 54 days since 2021. The estimated value to the world economy of these delayed B2B opportunities is approximately $1.9tn

Only around two in five business were highly satisfied with the brand they chose in tailoring their offering to fit their needs, and these scores have shown no sign of improving since 2022

A 10-point increase in the proprietary Superpowers Index Score results in a 14% average uplift in the dollar value of each opportunity

In addition to the Superpowers Index, dentsu B2B has also launched specialty capabilities via the dentsu B2B growth engine.

Green said, “Five years ago, Merkle B2B was launched to provide integrated solutions to B2B customers across media, customer experience and creative. Today’s expansion into dentsu B2B marks a real opportunity for the team to drive further innovation for our clients, creating real business outcomes for our clients that help their growth and generate real impact.”

“Every company in the world is a B2B company in some capacity and we can harness that opportunity to be a true innovation partner for clients, leveraging our globally connected capabilities across business transformation, media, creative, CXM, commerce, data and technology to drive impact,” he added.

“The Superpowers Index provides a framework for driving client growth by benchmarking performance across the 30 decision drivers, pinpointing improvement opportunities and measurement and gives a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape of B2B marketing year over year. The research allows us to target and refine our dentsu B2B capabilities to the needs of global clients across markets,” said Patrick Hounsell, President dentsu B2B. “Our goal is to provide B2B brands with the tools and insights they need to connect their marketing, IT, and sales efforts more effectively and these solutions represent a significant leap forward in our commitment to driving B2B success."

The Superpowers Index, originally published in 2021, uses a single metric that captures overall brand experience and provides a comprehensive, single index to help brands assess their performance against key criteria that drive success. This index offers invaluable insights, enabling businesses to fine-tune their strategies and achieve superior outcomes.