APAC shoppers drive cross-category wellness and beauty boom: Criteo report

New Delhi: Self-care and beauty categories have seen a significant surge in consumer demand, particularly around major shopping events, according to recent findings.

Criteo has released its Global Health and Beauty Pulse 2025, outlining shifting consumer habits in the global health and beauty market. The findings point to growing cross-category demand in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly during major shopping events such as 10/10, 11/11, and 12/12 in the last quarter of 2024.

The report highlights a strong increase in self-care and beauty purchases, with items such as power flossers rising by 353%, deodorants and antiperspirants by 224%, and makeup by 196% compared to previous weeks. Other essentials also saw notable upticks, including ear drops (148%), skincare (154%), and massage oils (128%).

Drawing from insights gathered via beauty brands, ecommerce partners, and more than 14,000 consumers worldwide, the report suggests that APAC shoppers are becoming more digitally driven and exploratory, with a growing interest in trying new products. According to the study, 40% of health and beauty consumers in the region are new to the brands they purchase.

Sales performance figures also reflect this broader trend. Year-over-year sales of health and beauty products increased by 14% in EMEA, 5% in APAC, and 1% in the Americas during Q2 2025. Order value growth was led by the Americas at 9.8%, followed by APAC at 6.78% and EMEA at 4.36%. Consumers appear to be making more deliberate and premium-focused purchasing decisions.

Medhavi Singh, Country Head, Criteo India, said, “Beauty shoppers today are deeply informed, digitally savvy, and ready to try new brands, which is creating huge opportunities for marketers to reach them with relevant, timely offers. Our global health & beauty report strongly reaffirms that beauty remains a resilient and emotionally connected category for consumers. While convenience matters, shoppers also seek personalisation, authenticity, and meaningful brand experiences.”

The study also indicates that 84% of global consumers have maintained or increased their beauty spending over the past six months, an 11-point rise compared to two years ago. Discovery continues to lean heavily on digital channels, with 57% of shoppers using online marketplaces and 52% relying on search engines.

Omnichannel behaviour is gaining traction, with 48% of consumers researching online and purchasing in-store, while 41% do the opposite. The role of AI in bridging online and offline channels is seen as increasingly important for creating consistent experiences throughout the shopping journey.

“Modern shoppers seek both immediacy and freedom to explore,” Singh added. “To stay relevant, retailers must anticipate shifting consumer behaviors and implement strategies that combine inspiration with simplicity, enabling seamless discovery, comparison, and conversion, from research to purchase, across the entire shopping journey.”