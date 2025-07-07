APAC accounts for nearly half of global OOH ad spend: Report

New Delhi: Global out-of-home (OOH) advertising spend reached $46.2 billion in 2024, accounting for 4.8% of total global ad expenditure and the highest annual spend to date.

According to the World Out of Home Organisation's latest Global Expenditure Report, OOH spend is projected to rise further to $49.8 billion in 2025.

The Report covers 85 territories representing 95% of global GDP and 79% of global population. Unreported territories are modelled from similar territories based on population and total GDP. The Report represents the most comprehensive survey of OOH expenditure globally.



Regionally, APAC dominates with 49% of global OOH spend at $22.8bn against 40% of global GDP.

North America reported $9.7 billion in OOH spend in 2024, accounting for 22% of the global total. Europe followed closely at $9.5 billion, with LATAM at $2.7 billion and Africa at $1.4 billion—all trailing behind their respective shares of global GDP. The World Out of Home Organisation noted that under-reporting remains a challenge in parts of Africa.

Global digital OOH expenditure (DOOH) rose to $17.9 bn USD in 2024, representing almost 39% of all OOH revenues and remains the main driver of OOH revenue growth globally.



Investment in DOOH infrastructure varies across the world, with APAC and Europe ahead of the global average at 41.6% and 40.8%, respectively. North America at 34.4%, LATAM at 31.1% and Africa at 24.4% of total OOH revenues.



The growth potential of Digital OOH (DOOH) is evident in markets with significant investments in digital screens. Among the top 10 OOH markets, Australia (74% of OOH revenue), the UK (66%), China and Brazil (46% each), and South Korea (44%) are leading the shift toward DOOH-driven growth.

Globally, programmatically traded DOOH reached $1.7 billion in 2024—9.4% of total DOOH revenues. Due to inconsistent data reporting across markets, actual figures may be higher. Programmatic DOOH is projected to rise to $2.2 billion in 2025, accounting for 10.9% of total DOOH revenue.

WOO President Tom Goddard said, "Accurate information is the bedrock of successful media, and our Global Expenditure Report is the biggest and most accurate for the medium. It shows that OOH is still growing - even in a media world dominated by the internet - and we are increasing our share against other legacy media too."