Amazon Prime Day 2025 hits 18,000 orders a minute, up 50% from last year

New Delhi: Amazon India’s Prime Day 2025 has emerged as the platform’s most transacted edition of the annual sale event, recording higher order volumes, stronger seller participation, and an increase in customer engagement from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

According to the company, over 18,000 orders were placed in a single minute during the three-day sale, marking a more than 50 % increase compared to Prime Day 2024. 70% of new Prime memberships ahead of the event came from non-metro locations.

The company also reported faster delivery speeds this year. In Tier 1 cities, tens of thousands of products were delivered within four hours, while same-day and next-day delivery volumes doubled in metros. In Tier 2 and 3 cities, deliveries within two days grew 1.8 times year-on-year.

Prime Day 2025 saw the highest number of small and medium businesses (SMBs) receiving sales across all editions of the event, with 68 % of them based outside metro regions.

“This Prime Day, more members shopped more than any previous Prime Day event in India. Prime members purchased more items than any previous Prime Day shopping event, while we created new records on speed with the highest number of same-day deliveries,” said Akshay Sahi, Head of Amazon Prime, Delivery and Returns Experiences, India and Emerging Markets.

“Thanks to our recent investment of INR 2,000 crores in the well-being of our associates and the scaling up of our operations, we were able to deliver even faster and safer this year. I would also like to thank our delivery partners who continue to spread cheer to our Prime members with fast and reliable delivery pan India,” he added.

Sellers across sectors reported spikes in visibility and sales. Shashi Kumar of Akshayakalpa Organic said, “This Prime Day shopping event turned out to be a major milestone for our brand, Akshayakalpa Organic on Amazon.in… we saw a remarkable 50% growth in sales during Prime Day.”

Eric Vas, President, EV Business, Bajaj Auto Limited, said, “We are delighted by the tremendous success of our Chetak electric scooters on Amazon.in. Our latest offering, Chetak 3001, received an overwhelming response, becoming the No.1 best-selling electric scooter during Prime Day 2025.”

Arindam Paul, Founding Member and CBO, Atomberg, said: “Prime Day was a huge success for us… Our mixer grinders and fans have seen unprecedented growth. We also had a blockbuster Prime Day launch with our water purifiers.”

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India, added: “We are very happy with the response to PUMA during Amazon Prime Day 2025, witnessing strong consumer engagement and significant brand growth.”

The platform reported growth across several high-value categories. Smartphones saw double-digit value growth, with customers across city tiers upgrading to premium models. The segment for smartphones priced above Rs 30,000 grew by over 60 % in value, with nearly 70 % of that increase attributed to Tier 2 and smaller towns.

Home and fitness categories also saw volume growth. Sales of home gym equipment rose 1.3 times, treadmill purchases doubled, and furniture products, particularly recliners and chairs, recorded 10-fold growth. Beauty and personal care segments, including skincare and colour cosmetics, reported up to 2X growth. Apparel and luggage also saw increased demand, with women’s traditional wear and men’s formalwear driving apparel sales.

Affordability tools such as No Cost EMI, Amazon Pay Later, and card-based discounts contributed to demand, particularly in electronics and large appliances. One in four purchases during Prime Day was made using EMI, with 90 % of these transactions using No Cost EMI.

More than half the users of Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards and Amazon Pay Later were from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Amazon reported a 2.7X increase in the number of new Prime customers using the platform for travel bookings.

Direct-to-customer brands doubled their sales during the event, driven by consumer interest in organic groceries, sustainable household products, and natural skincare. Baby care and pet care categories also saw growth, with baby skincare up 1.7 times and pet health products up 1.4 times.

In grocery and daily essentials, Amazon Fresh recorded its highest-ever order volumes during a Prime Day, with Tier 2+ cities contributing significantly. Coffee sales grew faster than tea, with coffee consumption doubling in smaller towns.

Prime Video launched 17 Indian and international titles in the month leading up to the sale. Panchayat Season 4 was streamed in over 180 countries and territories and appeared in the Top 10 trending list across 42 global markets during launch week. Viewership was recorded in 95 % of Indian pin codes.

Other releases included The Traitors, Heads of State, and regional titles like Uppu Kappurambu. The Traitors, Amazon’s unscripted series, was streamed across 88 % of Indian pin codes. International titles, including Korean and Japanese series, drew high engagement, with content accessed from over 224 countries and territories.

Amazon Business reported a threefold increase in new customer registrations and a nearly sevenfold spike in Prime sign-ups among business users. Bulk orders increased significantly across categories such as televisions, laptops, printers, tablets, and robotic vacuum cleaners.