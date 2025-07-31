Agentic AI boosts campaign performance by 23%, finds Netcore Cloud

New Delhi: Netcore Cloud has released its State of MarTech 2025 report, highlighting the growing influence of Agentic AI in marketing.

Agentic AI, as outlined in the report, is being used to automate marketing workflows, make autonomous decisions, and execute campaigns at the pace of consumer intent.

Brands exploring predictive segmentation, content generation, and affinity models are already reporting a 23% increase in campaign performance. With continued optimisation, this figure is projected to reach 30–35% by the end of 2025.

Based on an analysis of more than 1,000 campaigns across global brands, the report finds that companies leveraging Agentic AI have recorded double the conversion rates compared to others.

The technology is helping marketers align more closely with user behaviour, enhancing personalisation, reducing acquisition inefficiencies, and increasing customer lifetime value.

“Agentic AI is not just automation, it’s adaptive intelligence. Agentic AI bridges the gap between customer expectation and brand execution by bringing intelligence, agility, and precision to every touchpoint,” said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud.

“This report offers marketers a clear lens into what’s working, and why. It turns global campaign data into a blueprint for smarter decisions, empowering teams to confidently embrace AI-led strategy and execution.”

The report introduces a marketing framework built around two acronyms: C.R.A.V.E. (Convenience, Rewards, AI, Videos, Eco-consciousness) and A.D.A.P.T. (Activate, Decode, Autonomise, Predict, Target). It identifies five shifts in consumer behaviour that are reshaping marketing strategies:

The report outlines five key shifts in consumer behaviour that are influencing marketing strategies. Consumers now expect immediate, one-tap digital interactions as a baseline experience.

Gamified rewards are no longer seen as a novelty but are emerging as major drivers of brand loyalty. Short-form, ‘snackable’ video content continues to outperform longer formats in capturing attention.

At the same time, AI is increasingly being viewed not merely as a back-end tool but as a trusted advisor in the customer journey. Lastly, environmental responsibility has moved beyond optional messaging and is now regarded as a fundamental expectation from modern brands.



“Marketers no longer need more dashboards, they need decisive, intelligent action,” said Nishant Arora, SVP, Marketing, Netcore Cloud.

“The era of ‘guesswork marketing’ is over. Agentic AI marks a turning point, where systems don’t just inform decisions, they make them. Netcore’s Agentic AI doesn’t just interpret signals, it turns them into autonomous actions across the customer journey. This report distils how leading brands operationalise AI, offering marketers a proven path to scale with precision.”