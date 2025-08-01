Agentic AI to reshape 10.35 million jobs in India by 2030, says ServiceNow report

New Delhi: India is on course for one of the world’s largest workforce transformations, with Agentic AI projected to redefine 10.35 million jobs by 2030, according to the newly released ServiceNow AI Skills Research 2025, developed in partnership with Pearson. The findings suggest a fundamental shift from process-oriented tasks to purpose-driven work across sectors, enabled by advanced AI capabilities.

The report features insights from the ServiceNow AI Maturity Index, which highlights how Indian organisations, referred to as AI Pacesetters in the report, are progressing by focusing on five core pillars: a clear AI vision, platform-first strategy, a future-ready talent mix, strong governance frameworks, and scaled Agentic AI deployment. As a result, 57% of these companies reported measurable improvements in productivity and efficiency.

The AI Skills Research outlines how different roles are being reshaped by Agentic AI systems. Jobs with high automation potential, such as payroll clerks and change managers, are seeing routine tasks shift to AI agents. Meanwhile, roles that are highly augmentable, such as implementation consultants and system administrators, are evolving through collaboration with AI tools rather than displacement.

"India's AI journey is at a defining moment with Agentic AI reshaping the workforce and redefining 10.35 million roles while creating over 3 million new tech jobs by 2030,” said Sumeet Mathur, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, ServiceNow India Technology and Business Center.

“India has a generational opportunity to lead globally by developing AI-ready talent, redesigning workflows, and reorienting business models around continuous innovation. The message for Indian enterprises is clear: the era of scattered pilots is behind us. Competing globally now requires bold execution, integrated strategy, and genuine human-AI collaboration based on trust, transparency, and skill," Mathur added.

Manufacturing, retail, and education are expected to see the highest level of disruption. The manufacturing sector alone is projected to experience AI-led changes across 8 million roles, followed by 7.6 million in retail and 2.5 million in education.

The report also forecasts the addition of three million tech jobs in India over the next five years, supported by the country’s large youth population and an increasingly digitised economy.

According to the AI Maturity Index, Indian organisations are increasingly focusing on future-facing job roles. These include AI Configurators (66%), Experience Designers (57%), and Data Scientists (65%).

As adoption scales, 13.5% of technology budgets are now allocated to AI deployment, and 25% of Indian enterprises are reported to be in the 'transformation' stage, higher than Singapore (20%) and Australia (21%). Companies that redesigned workflows with AI reported a 63% improvement in productivity.

Despite this momentum, the report points to ongoing challenges. Data security remains a major concern for 30% of Indian enterprises, the highest among APAC markets. Additionally, 26% of organisations say they are unclear about the future skillsets required, pointing to a need for long-term reskilling strategies and cross-functional learning programmes.