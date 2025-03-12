A cheat sheet for creators and marketers looking to tap into Gen Z’s world

New Delhi: Rediffusion’s Red Lab has dropped its annual pop culture report, “Vibes: The Ultimate Gen-Z Rundown 2024,” exploring the content that shaped digital conversations over the past year.

The report dissects how the internet’s inside jokes have seeped into mainstream culture, turning influencers into icons and viral moments into marketing blueprints.

“The internet isn’t just where trends live—it’s where they’re born, fight for survival, and, if lucky, make it into everyday language,” said Maninder Adityaraj Singh, Editor of the report. “Brands are no longer just advertisers; they’re now fluent in meme-speak, slipping into our digital conversations with references sharper than a ‘Hoye Hoye’ hook.”

The report highlights how memes have become the ultimate cultural currency, with brands like Tinder, Swiggy, and Zepto leveraging trending phrases for marketing success. It also explores Gen Z’s evolving language, where phrases like “Looking like a wow” and “Brat” have transcended social media to become part of everyday conversations.

The report features discussions on topics like Brat Summer Took Over, Just Looking Like a Wow, Shalini Passi: The Banksy of Bollywood Boujee, Moye Moye, Dating in the Age of Digital Chaos, Brands Are Now Meme Lords, Gaja Gamini 2.0, Drake vs. Kendrick, and Now With Extra Mustard.

Among the viral moments analysed are the rise of meme-worthy music trends like “Bado Badi” and the impact of digital personas such as Orry (Orhan Awatramani), Bollywood’s ultimate social butterfly. The study also dissects the internet’s influence on dating culture, decoding buzzwords like breadcrumbing, ghosting, and throning dating.

"Popular culture is simply culture that is widely favoured or well-liked by many people; it has no negative connotations. Popular culture is whatever is left after you've identified what 'high culture' is,” said Sandeep Goyal, Chairman, Rediffusion. "The Vibes report on pop culture will hopefully become an annual feature".

Read the full report: https://we.tl/t-bHsN97Z1BC