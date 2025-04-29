9 in 10 working professionals in smaller cities still tune in to radio: Study

New Delhi: According to the findings of Toluna India’s study across 30 Tier II and III markets, with a sample base of 1200+ respondents, the detailed interviews were conducted among FM radio listeners belonging to 18 – 50 years, who are a part of the Toluna panel across genders, socioeconomic classes and employment status.

The data collection was conducted between December 19, 2022 and January 2, 2023. Toluna covered markets in North and West, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Indore, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Bhopal, Surat, Ludhiana, Udaipur and Aurangabad, among others.

The study highlights that FM listenership is high in these markets, as 80% of the respondents claim they listen to Radio.

The listenership is higher amongst working professionals, where 9 out of 10 consume it. Amongst students, a lesser number (66%) tune in to the radio as compared to housewives and working professionals.

Another big revelation from the study is 33% of radio listeners ranked FM Radio as the preferred medium for daily entertainment, followed by video or music streaming apps.

According to the online survey done by Toluna, a technology driven market research company that delivers real-time insights, highlights the following: