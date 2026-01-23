New Delhi:As esports gains mainstream acceptance in India, a national study by YouGov, commissioned by JetSynthesys, reveals growing confidence among Indian esports players about the sector’s viability as a long-term career. The gamer-led survey highlights rising ambition, evolving perceptions of esports as a sport, and persistent structural gaps that continue to challenge career sustainability.

The study comes at a time when the esports ecosystem has received clearer regulatory recognition following the enactment of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, signalling a shift from uncertainty to a more structured framework for the industry.

Esports increasingly seen as a viable career option

According to the study, 83% of daily Indian esports players believe esports can be financially viable as a career, with nearly half (49%) describing it as a very viable option. This confidence is translating into intent, with three out of four respondents saying they have considered pursuing esports professionally.

The findings indicate a shift in mindset, with esports no longer viewed purely as a hobby but as a serious professional pathway within the broader sports and digital economy.

Career aspirations extend beyond competitive play

The report also highlights that esports careers are no longer limited to playing professionally. While 81% of respondents aspire to become competitive players or streamers, 56% expressed interest in roles such as coaches, analysts, team managers and event organisers.

This points to a growing awareness of esports as a multi-layered ecosystem that includes performance, content creation, strategy and operations.

Streaming and monetisation offer the strongest opportunities

Among existing support systems, streaming and monetisation platforms are seen as the most established enablers. Around 77% of Indian esports players said they see clear opportunities in streaming and monetisation, making it the most accessible pathway for professional growth outside of tournament winnings.

Financial instability and social acceptance remain key challenges

Despite rising confidence, structural challenges continue to shape decision-making. Nearly 87% of respondents cited financial instability and limited long-term career pathways as major concerns. Issues related to family support, social stigma and broader societal acceptance were also highlighted by 82% of players as significant barriers.

When asked what would strengthen the ecosystem, players prioritised long-term enablers. Government recognition and regulation, improved infrastructure such as gaming cafés and arenas, and access to mentorship and career counselling were rated as important by nearly nine out of ten respondents.

There was also strong support for institutional integration, with 93% agreeing that esports should be included in college and university-level sports events. Brand sponsorships and scholarships emerged as critical private-sector interventions, cited by almost 90% of respondents.

Esports increasingly recognised as a sport

Perceptions around esports are also evolving. Around 59% of daily esports players now place esports on par with physical and mental sports such as chess. Nearly 69% are comfortable referring to professional esports players as athletes, while 40% already identify themselves as athletes.

Viewership and fan behaviour mirror traditional sports

The study found that esports audiences in India are beginning to behave like traditional sports fans. About 80% of respondents said they watch esports tournaments or leagues at least once or twice a month. Awareness of major events such as the BGMI Mobile India Series, the Esports Asian Games and leagues like the Global eCricket Premier League stood at 85%.

Skills and capabilities shaped by competitive gaming

Players also associate esports with the development of key capabilities. Nearly 87% linked professional esports with strategic thinking, adaptability, reflexes, hand–eye coordination and decision-making under pressure. Additionally, 71% highlighted discipline, focus and serious practice, while 64% pointed to problem-solving and mental resilience.

Commenting on the findings, Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, said, “This study captures a pivotal moment for esports in India. What stands out is the clarity with which Indian esports players are thinking about the future, not just in terms of opportunity, but in terms of longevity and legitimacy. The next phase of growth must be about building durable pathways, credible institutions and support systems that allow talent to progress sustainably. This is how India moves from participation to leadership in global esports.”

Overall, the findings underline a clear inflection point for Indian esports. Player confidence and intent are no longer in question. The opportunity now lies in aligning policy, infrastructure and ecosystem development to ensure that this momentum translates into lasting careers, stronger institutions and a globally competitive esports ecosystem in India.