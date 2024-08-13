73% consumers express mistrust towards ads: LocalCircles survey

New Delhi: A recent survey by LocalCircles, which gathered over 37,000 responses from across 312 districts in India, revealed that most consumers have a low level of trust in advertisements.

According to the survey, 73% of respondents expressed skepticism towards ads, while 84% reported encountering misleading or false celebrity-endorsed ads within the past year.

The survey also assessed trust in various media types—print, TV, radio, and digital. Out of 12,810 responses, nearly 73% indicated they generally distrust advertisements.

When asked about misleading celebrity endorsements, 12,341 people responded, with 84% noting they had seen misleading ads featuring celebrities in the last year. Specifically, 52% had seen several such ads, and 32% had seen a few.

Additionally, 73% of participants believe that a regulatory body, such as the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), should oversee the advertisement industry.

Currently, misleading ads are managed by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), with complaints also being addressed by Broadcast Seva, the Press Council of India, and the National Consumer Helpline.

LocalCircles highlighted that, due to widespread consumer dissatisfaction and ineffective current regulations, there is a strong call for a more accountable regulatory framework. The survey suggests that the government should consider these issues and potentially overhaul the existing regulatory system to better address misleading advertisements.