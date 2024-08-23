71% Indians would rather ditch social media for a month than chocolate: Report

Delhi: After Mondelēz International’s announcement of its fifth global consumer trends study, the State of Snacking report, the company unveiled the India report.

The 5th edition sheds light on the multifaceted nature of snacking, highlighting themes of mindful indulgence, snack curation, and purpose-driven consumption.

Developed in partnership with The Harris Poll, this report was initially launched five years ago. The past half-decade of tracking attitudes and behaviors among thousands of consumers across 12 countries has shown a consistent trendline of consumers demonstrating a preference for snacks over meals.

This year, Mindful indulgence emerged as a key trend with 82% of Indian consumers savoring their snacks more when consumed mindfully. Portion control also takes precedence as 79% prefer smaller portions of indulgent snacks over larger servings of low-fat alternatives. In a surprising revelation, 71% of Indian consumers would opt to give up social media for a month rather than bid farewell to chocolate. Passionately declaring that chocolate is good for the soul, 80% Indians agree, savouring chocolate is like taking a mini vacation for your senses.

Nitin Saini, Vice-President – Marketing, Mondelez India, added, “The State of Snacking Report 2023 delves deeper into the dynamic snacking landscape of India, revealing a fascinating blend of indulgence, mindfulness and curiosity. What’s truly intriguing is consumers are seeking snacks that align with their values and offer delightful experiences, savouring snacks that are consumed mindfully with controlled portions but without compromise on the taste. This trend resonates with our commitment to crafting a diverse portfolio that caters to the mind, body & soul. As we witness this cultural shift towards more purposeful snacking, Mondelez India is dedicated to innovating the portfolio to meet these evolving preferences. We’re excited to continue our journey of snacking innovation, creating memorable experiences with every bite.”

The State of Snacking Report 2023 unveils more than just customers' everyday behaviours; it also provides useful insights into broader societal trends that influence the snacking industry.

With 97% of Indian consumers embracing snacking as a daily routine, and Millennials (79%) and Gen Z (71%) seeking solace and distraction in these moments, it's clear that snacking serves a purpose that’s beyond physical fulfilment. This trend represents a social change towards more adaptable eating habits, fuelled by evolving lifestyles and the need for practical on-the-go alternatives.

Furthermore, the preference for numerous smaller meals throughout the day over bigger ones reflects a growing demand for personalized experiences and a focus on mental health in the face of everyday challenges. The report also highlights an overwhelming demand (89%) for snacking during special moments or specific times of the day, indicating the emotional significance and ritualistic nature of snack consumption.

The quest for diverse snack options (82%) speaks to the evolving preferences and lifestyle choices of Indian consumers, presenting an opportunity for businesses to innovate and cater to a wide range of needs and tastes.

Additional findings from the 2023 State of Snacking India report include: