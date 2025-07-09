71% Indians express concern over AI scams during Prime Day: McAfee report

New Delhi: A new study by McAfee has highlighted rising concerns among Indian consumers over the use of artificial intelligence in online shopping scams, particularly during major events such as Amazon’s Prime Day.

According to the 2025 Global Prime Day Scams Study released by McAfee, 71% of Indian respondents say they are worried about the threat of AI-driven scams. The study also reveals that Indian users are encountering a sharp rise in fake Amazon websites and impersonation scams. McAfee Labs identified over 36,000 fake Amazon domains and 75,000 delivery and Amazon-themed scam texts in the lead-up to this year’s Prime Day.

The research shows that 96% of Indian consumers now shop online, with most purchases focused on clothing and electronics. However, with the increasing digitisation of retail, scammers have adopted more sophisticated tactics, including deepfake videos of influencers promoting counterfeit offers and phishing texts posing as delivery updates or refund notices.

“Indian shoppers, who embrace online deals and social platforms, are increasingly falling prey to scams driven by urgency and persuasion,” said Pratim Mukherjee, Senior Director of Engineering, McAfee. “Prime Day is a time of excitement for Indian shoppers, but it has also become a prime target for scammers using AI to create hyper-personalised, convincing attacks that push people to click before they think. While many shoppers are taking precautions, the rise of AI-powered scams makes it more important than ever to stay vigilant.”

Among Indian respondents, 39% said they or someone they knew had encountered deepfake scams or fake celebrity endorsements during sale events like Prime Day. Of those affected, 80% reported financial losses exceeding Rs 40,000.

Younger shoppers appear particularly vulnerable, with those aged 18–24 reporting the highest exposure to scams. A third of respondents from this age group said they had been targeted by fake Prime membership renewals or limited-time offers. In contrast, older adults (65+) were more cautious and reported significantly lower exposure rates.

The emotional impact of such scams is also evident. One in five people who fell victim said they did not disclose the incident due to embarrassment or psychological distress. Furthermore, 33% of shoppers said fears of fraud had prevented them from completing purchases during sales events.

The report also highlights changing online behaviours. While 32% of shoppers aged 18–34 said they were open to buying from unfamiliar brands if the deal looked attractive, 93% of respondents overall reported seeing ads from unknown retailers on social media during large-scale events.

Despite heightened anxiety around scams, many consumers are looking for ways to protect themselves. Nearly half of respondents said they would consider using a scam detection tool to support safer shopping, and 13% said they would definitely do so.

As the report suggests, with online scams becoming more sophisticated, particularly around major retail events like Prime Day, consumers may benefit from adopting a few basic precautions to shop more safely.

To stay safe while shopping online during events like Prime Day, a shopper should verify the authenticity of any message or call before trusting it. Retailers are unlikely to contact customers about suspicious activity or unauthorised purchases, so it is advisable to visit the official app or website directly rather than clicking on links from messages.

One should also secure the shopping experience by enabling two-factor authentication, using strong and unique passwords, and transacting only on secure websites marked by “https://” and a padlock symbol. Monitoring bank and credit card statements regularly helps detect any irregular activity.

Scam attempts often involve urgency, secrecy, or unusual payment methods, so if a message insists on immediate action or requests personal information, it is best to pause and reassess. Scam detection tools or browser extensions may help identify suspicious content before harm is done. Most importantly, if something appears too good to be true or feels off, the shopper should trust that instinct and proceed with caution.