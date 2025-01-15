70% gross margins drive retail media network adoption in India

New Delhi: Retail media networks (RMNs) have become an asset for brands and retailers across India and globally.

According to a new report by Coresight Research sponsored by Criteo, Retail 2025: 10 Trends Shaping the Retail Media Market, the global retail media market will total $179.5 billion in 2025, representing robust year-over-year growth of 15.4%.

Third-party data, advances in AI (artificial intelligence) and closed-loop attribution are expected to fuel the rapid growth.

Coresight Research estimates that onsite retail media businesses can achieve approximately 70% gross margins. Many retailers in India are increasingly launching RMNs to capitalise on their high-margin potential. For instance, the Indian e-commerce platform, Flipkart, has leveraged first-party data to craft targeted, localised ad campaigns that resonate with diverse consumer segments.

Additionally, AI and machine learning technologies are critical for enhancing this data, optimising RMN performance, and driving greater ad returns.

“Retailers that are seeing the most growth and that have been able to ride out the inflation storm and pullback of consumer spending with the least impact are those who have intelligently diversified their revenue streams and that have invested in developing advanced retail media networks,” said Coresight CEO Deborah Weinswig.

“In recent years, Martech has evolved from isolated tools into interconnected ecosystems, enabling seamless omnichannel experiences and personalised customer engagement. According to a new report by Coresight Research sponsored by Criteo, Retail 2025: 10 Trends Shaping the Retail Media Market (hyperlink to be included once the report is live), the global retail media market will total $179.5 billion in 2025. We believe advancements in AI, automation, and data-driven personalisation will drive Martech’s transformation, powering the next wave of retail media growth. AI algorithms will optimise bidding strategies, enable real-time campaign adjustments, and enhance ad spend efficiency—shifting focus from impressions to measurable outcomes. Moreover, predictive analytics and machine learning will further empower brands to anticipate consumer behaviour, refine messaging, and deliver impactful, personalised advertising and product recommendations” said Medhavi Singh, Country Head, Criteo India.

As Indian consumers continue to embrace digital shopping and increasingly sophisticated online and offline shopping experiences, RMNs are becoming more central to both brand strategies and retailer success. Both local and global brands are expected to leverage this growing ecosystem to engage consumers more effectively and drive long-term growth.

To Stay competitive, Indian retailers must differentiate their RMNs as competition intensifies. The Coresight Research report outlines 10 trends that retailers, brand advertisers, and technology companies will need to focus on to maximise RMN opportunities in 2025 and beyond:

Innovation and Technology

1. AI (Artificial Intelligence) To Deliver Next-Gen Ad Automation and Personalization

2. Programmatic Advertising Will Drive Operational Efficiencies Across RMNs

3. Ad Formats Will Continue to Expand

4. Strategic Partnerships To Unlock Offsite Growth

Market Shifts

5. In-Store Retail Media Will Continue to be a “Test and Learn” Channel

6. Retail Media Will Bolster Its Position as a Full-Funnel Advertising Tool

7. Retail Media Will Drive First-Party Data Enhancements

Data and Measurement

8. Building Trust and Transparency Will Be More Critical Than Ever for RMNs

9. Measurement Standardization To Gain Attention

10. Emerging RMNs Will Disrupt the Retail Media Ecosystem