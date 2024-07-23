55% urban Indians to rely on social media for Paris 2024 Olympics updates: YouGov survey

Delhi: As Paris prepares to host the 2024 Olympics, latest data from YouGov shows that among urban Indians who plan to follow the event, most will rely on social media updates (55%) or tune into TV broadcasts (54%) to keep up with the games.
Nearly half will stream it online (47%), while over a third will opt for coverage in newspapers or news sites (36%). A fifth will watch the games at a sports bar or other broadcasting venues (22%), while one in ten (11%) urban Indians intend to catch the action live in Paris at an Olympic venue.
Men are more likely than women to follow the Olympics via online streaming (52% men vs 42% women).
Among the age groups, TV broadcast as a viewing option is more popular among adults aged 45 and older as compared to the younger demographics. Staying updated about the games through newspapers is notably more popular among 55+ adults (at 49%) as compared to the rest.
When asked why they watch the Olympics, more than half of urban Indians who watch the games (55%) said they do so to support their country’s athletes.
Two in five (42%) watch to enjoy the spectacle and excitement of the event, while a third do so to feel a part of a global spectacle (33%) or to witness participating athletes’ feats and performances (32%). A fifth watch the games because their friends and family do so (19%).