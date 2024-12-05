43% of consumers find chatbot assistance ineffective: Kapture CX Survey

New Delhi: A recent poll conducted by Kapture CX has shed light on the biggest pain points consumers face when shopping online.

The results, published on LinkedIn, show that the most notable frustration for shoppers is ineffective chatbot assistance, with 43% of respondents citing this as their primary complaint.

As online shopping continues to evolve, businesses must rethink their approach to customer service, combining the strengths of both AI and human agents to address this growing concern.

The poll, which surveyed a diverse range of online shoppers, revealed that while AI-powered chatbots are increasingly being used by brands to provide faster responses and reduce costs, they are falling short in key areas.

In particular, shoppers report that chatbots often struggle to provide the empathetic, personalised support they expect. Many chatbots are unable to understand complex queries or specific industry-related questions, making them ineffective when faced with more than just basic inquiries.

“Chatbots are great for simple tasks, but consumers expect more when it comes to their online shopping experience,” said Vikas Garg, Co-Founder at Kapture CX. “Our survey results clearly show that shoppers are frustrated when bots can’t handle more nuanced conversations or provide the context they need. At the same time, they are eager to embrace AI that works alongside human agents to offer a seamless experience.”

In addition to ineffective chatbots, the poll highlighted other frustrations that impact the online shopping experience. Delivery scheduling was cited by 28% of respondents as a major issue, with consumers expressing dissatisfaction with long delivery windows or delays. Payment issues also caused frustration for 20% of respondents, while 9% pointed to difficulties with order tracking as a primary concern.

However, the findings also suggest a clear path forward for businesses looking to improve their customer experience. The poll revealed that shoppers are not against the use of AI in customer service, but they want it combined with human support. A hybrid model, where AI chatbots handle routine queries and human agents step in for more complex matters, was the most preferred approach. However, the poll also highlighted that 43% of respondents found chatbot assistance ineffective, emphasising the need for bots that can understand complex queries, identify sentiment, and seamlessly escalate issues to human agents. This hybrid system allows businesses to provide both the speed and efficiency that AI offers while also delivering the empathetic, personalised service that only a human can provide.

“We are at a crossroads in customer experience,” continued Vikas Garg. “The future of customer service lies in hybrid models that leverage AI’s efficiency while enhancing human agents’ ability to provide personalized support for more complex issues. With advancements in generative AI, bots are now capable of understanding complex emotions and intents, and can easily hand over to human agents whenever necessary. Brands must move beyond the traditional reliance on simple chatbots and invest in AI systems that are context-aware, emotionally intelligent, and designed to escalate issues to human agents only when appropriate, ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for customers.”