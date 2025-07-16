41% in advertising and marketing fear AI’s creative disruption: Naukri survey

New Delhi: Even as artificial intelligence is increasingly seen as a career enabler in India, professionals in creative sectors are voicing concerns over its potential to diminish originality in their work.

According to a new report by Naukri, 41% of respondents in advertising and marketing fear that AI could reduce creativity in their roles, a concern echoed across other content-driven industries.

The anxiety is most pronounced in fields where creative input is core to value creation. Over half of the professionals in Animation and VFX (54%) shared similar apprehensions, followed by 43% in Film and Music.

While global headlines have focused on AI-led job displacement, the Naukri survey suggests that for India’s higher earners and creative professionals, the real worry lies in the erosion of originality and expression.

Titled AI: Friend, Foe or Frenemy, the report was released on World AI Day and is based on insights from more than 60,000 jobseekers, recruiter feedback, and job listings on the platform.

While creative unease is on the rise, the broader sentiment towards AI remains largely positive. Eighty-six percent of jobseekers surveyed said they see AI as a friend, rather than a threat.

Between April and June 2025, Naukri recorded over 35,000 AI and machine learning job listings, marking a 38% year-on-year rise. In comparison, non-AI tech roles grew by just 8% in the same quarter.

AI job growth is also no longer confined to metro cities, with Indore, Coimbatore, Kochi, and Ahmedabad together contributing over 1,500 roles, suggesting a broader geographic shift.

The report also highlights a strong wage premium associated with AI skills. On average, professionals with AI expertise earn 53% more than those without. Entry-level workers are seeing salary hikes of up to 56%, while senior professionals with 13–16 years of experience report a 32% premium for AI-related roles.

Beyond the IT sector, AI hiring is accelerating across banking, BPO, KPO, and accounting. Banking roles saw a 48% rise, while BPO/ITES posted a 39% increase. In accounting and KPO, hiring grew between 49% and 56% for AI-trained candidates.

Alongside this expansion, jobseekers are expressing a preference for hands-on learning over classroom-style instruction. While 36% want employers to offer free AI courses, one in three IT professionals say they value project-based experience more. Similar expectations were noted across FMCG, education, retail, and hospitality.

Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com, said: “AI-linked roles are growing faster, salaries are higher, and demand is rising across industries, not just in IT. 86% of jobseekers see AI as a friend, not a threat. Freshers remain anxious, but AI job growth for entry-level roles is up +34%, while senior professionals are seeing the biggest salary premiums. The gap is clear: those with AI skills are moving ahead faster than those in traditional tech roles.”