40% of ZEE5 audiences are from tier 2 and 3 cities

New Delhi: ZEE5 has revealed viewership trends from July 2023 to July 2024, citing an increase in watchtime from regional languages and non-metros and a growing preference to watch content in premium quality. The data highlights a major shift in content viewership across India with varied genre preferences and rapid adoption of connected TV devices, especially in metro cities.

Citing data, Hyderabad has recorded the highest audience base for 4K streaming in India in 2024. ZEE5 reports a 278% surge in 4K viewership in South India and a 310% increase in North India, with Uttar Pradesh and Delhi leading the race.

Additionally, ZEE5's content viewership shows that 40% of audiences are from tier 2 and 3 cities, while Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi lead the charts for content consumption in metro cities.

Additionally, ZEE5 has recorded a 25% annual growth in time spent per user, and non-Hindi languages like Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada contribute to 50% of the total consumption.

Here are the key highlights of the data from July 2023 – July 2024:

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, stated, “In the last one year, we have released several titles within our post-theatrical and original content library. The audience has spent a total of 85 billion minutes on the platform from July 2023 to July 2024, with viewership coming in from multiple audience cohorts and geographies. With the vision of being the portal of choice for billions of viewers, we will continue to bring diverse and engaging content, with a prime focus on quality storytelling. It has been a good year for us. Our titles have received great reception from audiences not just in India but also from the global diaspora. Staying true to our commitment to bring best-in-class entertainment to our viewers, ZEE5 will continue to partner with the best talents in the creative ecosystem, enhance the viewing experience further, and bring forth stories that delight, engage, and entertain.”