30% of Indian CXOs say AI is fully scaled across their organisations: EY India

New Delhi: A new report from EY India reveals a growing disconnect between consumer anxiety and executive perceptions around artificial intelligence (AI), underlining the need for stronger governance and more transparent engagement by business leaders.

EY India’s Responsible AI Pulse Survey highlights that while 73% of organisations have AI embedded in key initiatives, only 30% of CXOs say their organisations have fully integrated and scaled AI solutions across the enterprise.

Despite the high level of implementation, 37% of CXOs report struggling to develop governance frameworks that can keep pace with rapidly evolving AI technologies. Additionally, 30% believe their current approach to technology risk is insufficient to manage the challenges posed by the next wave of AI developments.

In contrast, consumer concerns are significantly more acute. According to the survey, 68% of consumers worry about AI-generated misinformation being taken seriously, 56% fear major job losses, and 61% express concern that AI could spiral beyond human control.

“Our survey reveals a widening confidence gap: consumers are deeply uneasy about misinformation, job displacement and unchecked AI, yet a smaller portion of CXOs share those worries,” said Mahesh Makhija, Partner and Technology Consulting Leader, EY India. “Closing this gap starts with embedding robust governance, clear accountability and open dialogue with your customers at every stage of the AI lifecycle.”

The report suggests this confidence gap extends across all pillars of responsible AI adoption. While Indian enterprises are progressing in AI maturity, the lack of alignment between public sentiment and executive strategies could expose companies to reputational and social risks.

According to the data, 43% of CXOs state that AI is embedded in most of their organisation’s initiatives and is being refined to transform operations. A further 27% report that they are aligning AI integration with a strategic roadmap. Notably, none of the respondents say their organisation remains at the pilot or proof-of-concept stage, indicating a decisive move from experimentation to full-scale deployment.

Between March and April 2025, EY surveyed 975 C-suite leaders with responsibilities related to AI at organisations with annual revenues exceeding US$1 billion. Respondents represented companies across sectors in 21 countries, including those in the Americas, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA). The findings were compared with insights from EY’s AI Sentiment Index Study, which surveyed 15,060 consumers across 15 countries.