Godrej Consumer Products captures shared bubbles with monkeys for Cinthol foam bodywash

New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products has introduced foam based bodywash format under its Cinthol brand. Named as Cinthol Foam Bodywash, this product comes with an instant automatic foamer eliminating the need for a loofah.

Speaking about the launch, Neeraj Senguttuvan, Head – Marketing (Personal Care), Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), said, “The Indian bodywash market is growing as consumers seek to enhance their daily routines with a more sensory and luxurious shower experience. Our latest innovation, Cinthol Foam Bodywash, was developed to meet this demand, making luxurious bathing an everyday indulgence. This innovative formula dispenses instant foam, creating a rich lather that effectively cleanses and leaves the skin feeling exceptionally clean and pampered.”

Cinthol Foam Body wash is available in two fragrances, Original and Lime.

To support the launch of the new product, GCPL has launched a TVC campaign, which aims to capture the essence of adventure and fun with a twist. The TVC is conceptualised by Lightbox, the in-house creative studio of Godrej Consumer Products.

It starts with a girl enjoying a refreshing bath under a waterfall using Cinthol Foam Body Wash. Suddenly, playful monkeys appear and steal the bottle. As they have fun with the foam, the girl approaches them and decides to share the foam with them, bringing smiles all around. The ad concludes with the girl and the monkeys enjoying the foam together.

Gaurav Kumar, Lead Creative Strategist – Lightbox, Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL), commented, “The TVC showcases a fun video of a girl and monkeys enjoying the foam body wash together, highlighting how easily it rinses off. It emphasizes the 'soap in a bottle' format, which makes it convenient to use anywhere without the need for a loofah. This campaign reflects our commitment to engaging storytelling that connects with our audience in a fun and relatable way.”