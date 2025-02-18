Entries for Young Lions India opens on February 18

New Delhi: The Young Lions India competition is celebrating a milestone 20th year with a new category – Digital.

Organised by The Times of India, the official country representative of Cannes Lions in India, the competition continues to be a launchpad for talents in the advertising and marketing industry.

With entries opening on February 18, 2025, the theme ‘Start Young’ aims to inspire and empower the next generation of creative leaders, encouraging them to push boundaries and redefine storytelling.

A jury of industry leaders will assess the entries, with the Grand Jury selecting winners through in-person presentations. The ultimate prize? A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent India at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity from June 16-20, 2025.

Partha Sinha, President & Chief Brand officer, The Times of India, said, “I am a firm believer in the potential of the youth in this country. Last year, one of the teams from India won Gold at the global Young Lions stage, which goes to show just how much Indian creativity has evolved and left its mark at the international level. With such high hopes, we are expecting even more entries and some truly brilliant work from young India this year.”

The deadline for entries is February 28, 2025.