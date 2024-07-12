BCCL appoints Surinder Chawla as President, Response; names Partha Sinha as Chief Brand Officer

New Delhi: Surinder Chawla, the former Managing Director and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, has been appointed as the President and Head, Response, at Bennett Coleman and Co, the parent company of the Times Group.

Sources confirmed the development to BestMediaInfo.com.

Partha Sinha, previously the President, Response is now the President and Chief Branding Officer at BCCL. Sinha played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and fostering strong brand-content synergies within the organisation.

Chawla, who stepped down from his Paytm role in April this year, brings a wealth of experience in the banking and finance sector to his new position. His career trajectory also includes notable tenures at RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, ABN AMRO Bank NV, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Sinha’s diverse background encompasses roles as a nuclear design engineer, banker, and strategic marketing head for prominent media and internet companies. Before joining the Times Group, Sinha held leadership positions at advertising giants such as Ogilvy, Publicis, BBH, and McCann World Group.

As CBO, Sinha will spearhead all the Brand verticals (TOI, ET, TIMS & Languages) and focus on elevating Brand salience, Audience engagement, and innovative Product launches in untapped markets & target segments