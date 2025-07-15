Zomato’s new film features Shah Rukh Khan, Mary Kom, AR Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah

New Delhi: Zomato has released a new campaign titled Fuel Your Hustle, which highlights the discipline, effort, and persistence that shape the careers of some of India’s most celebrated personalities. The campaign film features actor Shah Rukh Khan, boxer Mary Kom, composer AR Rahman, and cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

The film draws on archival and behind-the-scenes footage to trace the early lives and formative struggles of the featured icons. It includes rare and previously unseen clips that document their progression through phases marked by self-doubt, setbacks, and steady effort. The soundtrack for the film has been composed by Kalmi (Nikhil Kalimireddy), known for his track “Big Dawgs.”

While contemporary narratives often focus on overnight success, Fuel Your Hustle turns its attention to the quieter, consistent work that underpins sustained achievement. From Shah Rukh Khan’s beginnings as a theatre actor, to Mary Kom’s navigation of motherhood and sport, to the rigorous routines followed by Rahman and Bumrah, the film positions discipline and resilience as central to their journeys.

Speaking about the campaign, Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney from Zomato’s marketing team said: “This campaign is for a new generation of doers, a reminder that even the stars they look up to started small, stumbled, and kept going. It’s a cheer for the millions of Indians building something, following dreams, caring for loved ones and for themselves, even when it’s hard and no one’s clapping.”

“We’re rooting for those chasing what they care deeply about and showing up for it consistently. Food is just their fuel and we're glad to be a small part of their journey,” he added.

The campaign is being distributed through digital platforms, outdoor media, social media channels, and print publications.

Watch the campaign film: