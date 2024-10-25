Zomato’s ‘Mission Diwali’ reimagines the iconic ‘India on Diwali’ NASA photo

New Delhi: Zomato, has launched its new campaign, ‘Mission Diwali’. The campaign looks back at the ‘India on Diwali’ NASA photo, revealing the real-life stories that make it so special.

The film begins with a humorous exchange between a space-bound NASA astronaut and his boss, as the astronaut searches for Earth's Diwali lights. An elderly man and his grandchildren escalate their efforts to brighten their home but each attempt is met with a disappointed ‘negative, sir’ from above. The arrival of a Zomato delivery partner, bearing a box of mithai, changes everything.

The campaign seeks to celebrate togetherness and the power of small gestures, like sharing sweets, to brighten Diwali, culminating in the grandfather's playful suggestion to caption the radiant picture: ‘Mithai Zomato Karo, Desh ko Roshan Karo’, as the gleaming mithai unexpectedly creates this year's ‘Diwali NASA picture.’

The campaign will be available across OTT, digital, print, outdoor, ambient media and social media platforms.

The campaign film: