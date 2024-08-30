Zomato shines spotlight on athletes at Paralympics 2024

Delhi: Zomato has partnered with the Paralympic Council of India, shining a spotlight on the incredible athletes representing India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

One of the stories is that of Sandip Sargar, a former Zomato delivery partner, who has transitioned from delivering meals on the bustling streets to competing on the world stage in the javelin throw.

His story, captured in a moving video, aimed to showcase the dedication and hard work that have propelled him from a life of everyday challenges to representing India at the Paralympics.