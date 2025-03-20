Zomato Quick stops ‘Ek Do Teen’ song at ‘Dus’ to promote its 10-minute food delivery service

New Delhi: Zomato has announced the launch of a new campaign for Zomato Quick, its 10-minute food delivery service.

The campaign comprises four films showcasing the metaphorical journey of food from restaurant kitchens to customers' doorsteps.

These four films reimagine the "Ek Do Teen" song, stopping at "Dus" to emphasise the speed of delivery.

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Marketing Head, Zomato, said, “At Zomato, we recognise that our consumers today expect instant solutions, and with Zomato Quick, we’re delivering just that—hot and fresh food in only 10 minutes.”

The campaign will be featured through digital and traditional channels: digital and social media, OTT platforms, in-app promotions, out-of-home advertising, print, influencer marketing collaborations, packaging innovations and more.

The app is now available in 15 cities across India.

Watch the films here: