Zomato pays tribute to Kolkata’s most iconic street food vendors during Durga Puja

New Delhi: To celebrate India’s vibrant food tradition during the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, Zomato, India's food ordering and delivery platform, has launched a heart-warming campaign to pay homage to Kolkata’s iconic street food vendors. This campaign aims to honor the unsung culinary heroes behind Kolkata's beloved street food, especially during Durga Puja, when the city streets come alive with flavours that embody the spirit of community and celebration.

Recognising that many beloved local food vendors remain undiscovered on delivery platforms like Zomato, the brand has taken a creative approach to spotlight them. At Street Number 104, Action Area 1B, Newtown, Kolkata (700156), Zomato has unveiled a 300-meter-long Alpana—a traditional Bengali folk-art form. This grand artwork reflects the region's cultural identity and highlights the importance of celebrating the city's cherished culinary delights, even those not yet on delivery platforms. Co-created with local artisans, the meticulously and thoughtfully crafted artwork showcases the names and locations of some of the city's most iconic street food vendors, making it easier than ever for food enthusiasts to seek out and savor their delectable offerings.

“This campaign is our tribute to Kolkata’s iconic street vendors who are not necessarily on Zomato platform at the moment but are a key part of the city’s cultural fabric.” said Sahibjeet Singh, Marketing Head, Zomato.

This campaign seamlessly blends traditional art with a celebration of street food, honoring Kolkata’s heritage and its beloved flavors while paying homage to the deep connection between the city’s people and their culinary traditions.

Video: