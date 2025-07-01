Zoho’s ‘It Takes Time’ campaign emphasises the role of time

New Delhi: Technology firm Zoho has launched a new advertising campaign titled ‘It Takes Time’, centred on the theme of long-term growth and evolution. The campaign uses metaphors around time and perseverance, referring to Zoho’s 30-year history and growth in user base as part of its message.

The campaign has been created in partnership with Bombay Locale, an advertising agency. It features a brand video and a dedicated website, and will be extended through out-of-home media, print, radio, and digital formats.

The core message of the campaign, ‘To build anything that truly lasts, it takes time’, is used to illustrate Zoho’s approach to developing its software portfolio and organisational model over the years.

Narrated by scriptwriter and radio storyteller Neelesh Misra, the video incorporates visuals of Varanasi to represent civilisation and culture, the Brihadeeswara temple to depict enduring craftsmanship, and the evolution from telephone to internet as a nod to technological progression.

A banyan tree has been used as the central metaphor, chosen to symbolise longevity and deep-rooted growth. According to the company, the visual cue also draws from a real banyan tree located at Zoho’s Estancia campus in Chennai. The campaign connects this with the firm’s gradual expansion in terms of product lines and domain expertise.

The campaign concludes with a statement highlighting Zoho’s forward-looking approach, ‘And we are just getting started.’

"The general ethos of technology companies has always been to move fast and break things. But we asked, how do you stay the course and build business software for the long term? At Zoho, we chose an unconventional path by taking our time to validate our convictions and building a suite of world-class products. None of this could have happened overnight, it has been a journey of patience and perseverance, and one that required staying true to our beliefs, through all the highs and lows. This campaign is a reflection of our approach towards sustainable growth,” said Praval Singh, VP Marketing and Customer Experience, Zoho.

Watch the campaign film: